India, Pakistan FMs Plan Rare Meeting After Imran Khan Reached Out To Modi

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — The foreign ministers of archrivals India and Pakistan will hold a rare meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York later this month, India’s Foreign Ministry said on September 20.

The announcement comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, seeking to resolve outstanding disputes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, including the issue of the divided region of Kashmir.

Raveesh Kumar, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman, told reporters that diplomats from both countries will work out the details of the meeting between the foreign ministers.

Kumar said the meeting will take place “at Pakistan’s request.”

Khan wrote: “We owe it to our people, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

He said Pakistan is ready to discuss the issue of terrorism, a top priority for India.

High-level talks between India and Pakistan are rare. India has long accused Pakistan of arming rebel groups in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. It also blames Pakistan for financing the deadly 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, divided between the two countries but sought by each in its entirety.