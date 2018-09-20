ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Multiple Deaths Reported In Shooting In Harford County, Maryland

Three people have been killed and at least two injured in a shooting in Harford County, Maryland. The suspect, a woman, has been taken into custody, and the local Sheriff’s Office says that the situation is “secure.”

The shooting took place in a business park in Perryman, a small town adjacent to Aberdeen and less than 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. Deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9am Thursday, and the FBI and ATF responded to assist with the “active shooter situation” shortly afterwards.

The Sheriff’s office has not released any figures yet, stating only that “we can confirm multiple wounded and multiple fatalities.” One suspect, who was taken into custody, remains in hospital in “critical condition.”

None of the officers fired their weapons during the response, the sheriff said.

Video from the scene shared on social media shows a heavy police presence at the industrial park, whose tenants include Rite-Aid, Clorox, and Zenith Freight Lines. According to CNN, the mass shooting took place at Rite-Aid’s distribution center, which employs around 1,000 people.

Armed police and federal agents have surrounded the area, and empty schoolbuses have driven in, perhaps to evacuate wokers still inside.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has said that he is closely monitoring the situation.

Harford County was the scene of another mass shooting in October 2017, this time in Edgewood, just eight miles from Perryman. 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince shot and killed three of his co-workers and injured two more at a local granite fabricators, and was captured after an hours-long manhunt.


RT, previously known as Russia Today, is a global multilingual television news network based in Russia. RT was the first all-digital Russian TV network.

