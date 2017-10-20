Catalan Leaders Tell Citizens To Pull Cash From Banks – OpEd

As tension escalate in Spain, Catalan Separatists are potentially about to do some real damage and hit Spain where it really hurts.

In a tweeted message to their 270,000 followers, Assemblea Nacional urged supporters to pull cash from CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell branches between 8 am and 9am Friday to protest at their decision to shift their legal domiciles out of the region…

As the video begins…

“1. Go to 1 of the 5 main banks and take out as much cash as you want. Don’t forget, it’s your money”.

As a reminder, both Banco Sabadell and Caxabank – the two largest banks of the Catalan region – moved their corporate headquarters out of Catalonia (with the help of the Spanish government) shortly after the referendum.