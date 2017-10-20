Impossible Task: Sorting Economic And Political Refugees – Analysis

Growing numbers of refugees cross multiple borders, and nations tighten rules to separate those who pursue economic versus political security.

By Will Hickey*

The European Union is going out of its way to distinguish asylum seekers from economic migrants even though institutional economists, who focus on how systems change behavior, have long derided attempts to handle politics and economics as exclusively discrete. At the core, the issue may seem dichotomous, promoting freedom versus advancement, but appearances are deceiving.

Consider Germany’s plan to expel several thousand Balkan economic refugees to accommodate hundreds of thousands of newly arriving asylum seekers from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq besieging its borders and putting significant pressure on EU countries in the Schengen agreement zone. Some EU nations are building fences and fortifying borders with fellow EU members. Many analysts point to Angela Merkel’s liberal policies on immigration as a reason for her party losing seats in parliament and a far-right party doing so well.

The economy and politics are inextricably intertwined: All political problems are rooted in economic ones and vice versa, argued Douglas North, who received the Nobel Prize in Economics for his theory on “natural state” of human existence. He suggested that much of the world remains defined by personal transactions and favoritism whereby forming and enforcing agreements are limited to an exclusive group of elites. If there is no political gain-sharing or democratic channels among groups in a given society, the theory suggests, those excluded rebel and seek greener pastures elsewhere as economic necessity.

The theory describes Syria today, with civil war and no economic advancement. North argues that a sustainable and open society requires enfranchisement and empowerment of all competing groups. Only a handful of countries, mostly in Scandinavia and Northern Europe, have reached this level of cognizance. The real issues of the Balkans, for example, and transitory migrants are of integration and identity. A legacy of communism forced cultural homogeneity, and historically, the dividing line of Christian/Islamic identity has always been contentious there. Modern secularist mandates cannot neatly solve such conflicts.

The dilemma of political refugees versus economic migrants is not new, and Germany is not alone in struggling to determine the worthiest or neediest migrants – which persons or families deserve asylum and which do not. Harvard’s Michael Teitelbaum’s 1980 prediction that immigrants and refugees would become among the most troubling issues was prescient. Teitelbaum has researched international migration for decades and argues that economics is a strong driver for why people migrate and become refugees.

Teitelbaum and North each understood that economics and politics cannot be cleanly separated. There are gray areas, often complicated by contradictory policies, such as skilled and family-based migration. Multiple examples can be found within the context of recent mass migrations – the Rohingya fleeing Myanmar, Syrians fleeing civil war, Tamils fleeing political retribution in Sri Lanka, Guatemalans fleeing gang and drug violence as well as North Koreans and South Sudanese fleeing brutal political oppression.

Malcolm Turnbull, the prime minister of Australia, has proclaimed that no one arriving by boat should be allowed to permanently settle in that country. Besides Australia’s controversial policy of placing illegal migrants in third countries such as Papua New Guinea and Cambodia for payment, he posited questions, ones that should not be immediately dismissed as political pandering: If migration is really about refugee status, then shouldn’t political obligations stop at the first border? Wouldn’t crossing subsequent borders hence render the political asylum process moot?

Countries can be both embarkation and host countries depending on the reasons for migration, as well as transit countries and destination countries, depending on anticipated welcome, support and affinity.

Embarkation Refugee Pretext Transit Destination Affinity/Diaspora Sri Lanka – Tamil civil war/

political Indonesia/Thailand Australia/NZ low Burma – Rohingya ethnic strife Malaysia/Thailand Australia/NZ low Syria civil war Turkey/ Baltics/ Lebanon Germany/ Sweden moderate Guatemala gangs/crime Mexico US high North Korea political oppression China/Thailand South Korea high Sudan/Somalia civil war/political Libya/Kenya Italy/ Europe not applicable Haiti mass poverty Mexico/US US/Canada high Afghanistan/Iraq/

Iran/Pakistan political oppression Turkey/Baltics/

Eastern Europe Germany/Sweden moderate Sub-Saharan Africa mass poverty/ political oppression Spain/France UK moderate

Refugee transit routes: The path from persecuted to economic refugee crosses multiple borders, going through more than one country (Source: Will Hickey)