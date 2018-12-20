ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Photo Credit: Sri Lanka government

Sri Lanka Releases Seven Indian Trawlers From Custody

Seven Indian fishing trawlers held by the Sri Lanka Navy, while engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters, were released from Sri Lankan custody on Wednesday, with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The released trawlers had been seized in 2015, 2016 and 2017 for trespassing on Sri Lankan territorial waters.

These trawlers moored at the jetties of Trincomalee and Jaffna were repaired by a dedicated team of Indian engineers who recently arrived in Sri Lanka, before their release.

Accordingly, the Fast Attack Craft CG 402 of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard assisted the handing over of 07 trawlers to the Indian Coast Guard Ship Ameya at the IMBL north of Kankesanthurei last evening.


