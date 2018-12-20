“The Guest Book” Is Insightful – OpEd

By William Donohue

In the December 18 episode of the TBS sitcom, “The Guest Book,” the plot centered around a character named Dave who is having marital problems with his wife. As he is about to start a fight with her, he goes unconscious and has a near death experience. He meets his “guardian angel” named Gabe, and has the following exchange:



Gabe: “Now I’ve been told you’re a Catholic, right?”



Dave: “Yeah, I am. [I] went to Mass every Sunday and confessed all my sins. I mean that’s good, right?”



Gabe: “Yeah, if you like telling random old men embarrassing s***. Look, there are over 4,200 religions in the world and not one of them comes close to the truth about the specifics of who created the earth. Not one.”



Gabe then continues to talk about God:



Gabe: “Look, you’ll meet [God] one day, but until then I suggest you lower your expectations. I mean, he’s a good guy, but it’s not like he’s some magical entity in the sky. Just a brilliant dude that got bored one day and decided to create a universe.”



This is just the way Hollywood writers think. They have no religion, save for their politics, which they treat reverentially. It also shows how confused they are. In the first exchange, we learn that no religion can account for the creation of the earth, but that is reversed in the second exchange. The religion being referred to is obviously found in the bible.



Of course, there is only one religion out of the 4,200 that the writers are interested in: Catholicism. Which explains the reference to the guardian angels, confession, and the Mass.



We can’t help but notice that the exchanges begin with a discussion of sin, a subject that is verboten in Tinseltown. The Catholic League appreciates this insight into Hollywood’s collective conscience this Christmas season, shallow though it is.

