Iran: 54 Indictments Issued Against Rioters

Tehran’s prosecutor said 54 indictments have been issued against those arrested in the capital for rioting and destroying public property during the recent unrest.

Addressing a conference in Tehran on Monday about ways to combat social harms and provide public security, Prosecutor General of Tehran Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi pointed to the recent riots in the country and said close cooperation and coordination among officials helped calm the riots.

He further said that fifty-four indictments have so far been issued against the rioters arrested in Tehran, adding that the number of those held in custody is now down to 20.

The prosecutor general went on to say that decisions would be taken for the remaining detainees in coming days.

In late December, peaceful protests over economic problems broke out in a number of Iranian cities, but the gatherings turned violent when groups of participants, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.

Security forces say many rioters arrested in the recent unrest have been trained by the MKO terrorists or had links with the Takfiri terrorist groups.

Following the unrest, people held several demonstrations across the country to condemn the violent riots and acts of vandalism, and voice support for the Islamic Republic’s Establishment.

Iranian officials maintain that people have the right to stage protests to express their opinions as long as rallies comply with the legal conditions.