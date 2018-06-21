Indian Government’s Hard And Inevitable Decision On Kashmir – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

The unrest and terrorist acts in Kashmir have been continuing for several years now. It appears that those, who want to split Kashmir from India by waging violent war with the tacit support of international terrorist outfits, have now become more bold and determined .

No country in the world can allow a situation when some insurgent groups and so called freedom fighters carry out violent separatist movement. Every country in the world who have faced such separatist movement in the past have tried to suppress such movement with iron hand and have not hesitated to use violence to defeat the violent separatists.

In any region in the world, the separatist movement is organized and led by a small group of motivated people with ulterior design who adopt militant means to achieve their ends. Such separatist movements have never been launched with the concurrence of majority of the people in the region. In the case of dictatorial government like China, it is easy to put down such separatists and eliminate the terrorists by force. However, the task become very difficult when separatist movement happens in a democratic country like India.

In the present Kashmir issue faced by India, the government of India has no alternative other than confronting the militants adopting violent methods by using the police force and the army, as the separatists are not amenable to reason and they take uncompromising and extreme stand. They believe in violent means and they cannot be convinced by involving them in peaceful negotiations and constructive dialogue.

In democratic societies like India, army and police have to fight against the violent elements without exposing themselves to any accusation of indulging in human rights violations. Whereas the terrorists indulge in their violent activities using suicide bombers with least regard for human rights, police and army have to fight against them with “one hand tied,” as the police and army are accountable unlike the terrorists.

Obviously, the militant activities in Kashmir is continuing due to the support extended to a small group of militants and insurgents by terrorists group from abroad and with Pakistan openly supporting the demands of the separatists and extending support to them in various ways. On several occasions, the leaders in Pakistan including the President and Prime Minister, Chief of army staff and religious leaders have encouraged separatist movement in Kashmir with tacit support, even without concealing their intentions.

In Jammu and Kashmir, despite of militant activities, proper election was conducted and democratically elected government was installed. Citizens participated in the election and exercised their franchise in spite of threat and opposition from terrorist groups, which obviously indicate that citizens do not approve demand for separate state . However, the militants and the terrorists think that they can achieve their objectives by violent means, irrespective of the views of majority of people..

Despite of the fact that several countries in the world including USA, Russia, Belgium, UK, Germany, France have faced terrorist attacks. These countries have not hesitated to use force and kill the terrorists, when they faced terrorist attacks. it is surprising that such countries are not actively supporting India, which is facing terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

India has no alternative now other than fighting against the terrorists, who are receiving external support. India has to use all forces at its command to suppress and wipe out the terrorists in Kashmir,

In fighting against terrorism, India has to take its own decisions to protect its interests and perhaps it may be a lone battle for India, as other countries including those suffering from terrorist attacks may only watch from distance and wait to know the outcome.

Perhaps, India has a lesson or two to learn from Sri Lanka which successfully suppressed the separatist movement to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.