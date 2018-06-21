World Cup: Spain Edges Past Iran 1-0

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran lost to powerhouse Spain 1-0 in Group B on Wednesday in 2018 World Cup play.

The Iranian team has not qualified for the competition’s next stage so far and a draw against Spain would have eased its way advancing to the knock-out round.

Team Melli was under pressure in the first half but the Iranian players defended well and did not let the Spaniards to find the back of the net.

Spain striker Diego Costa broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. Spain’s only goal came after an Iranian defender kicked the ball off of Costa and it ricocheted into his own net.

Iran’s equalizer by Saeid Ezatolahi was waived off for being offside in the 67th minute.

Spain can advance with a win or draw against Morocco next week, while Iran will likely need a win against Portugal.