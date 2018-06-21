ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Spain and Iran play in World Cup. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

World Cup: Spain Edges Past Iran 1-0

By

Iran lost to powerhouse Spain 1-0 in Group B on Wednesday in 2018 World Cup play.

The Iranian team has not qualified for the competition’s next stage so far and a draw against Spain would have eased its way advancing to the knock-out round.

Team Melli was under pressure in the first half but the Iranian players defended well and did not let the Spaniards to find the back of the net.

Spain striker Diego Costa broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. Spain’s only goal came after an Iranian defender kicked the ball off of Costa and it ricocheted into his own net.

Iran’s equalizer by Saeid Ezatolahi was waived off for being offside in the 67th minute.

Spain can advance with a win or draw against Morocco next week, while Iran will likely need a win against Portugal.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

