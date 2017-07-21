Trump To Nominate John Bass As Ambassador To Afghanistan

US President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate John R. Bass of New York to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the White House said Thursday.

Bass is currently Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, a position he has held since 2014.

According to the White House, Bass, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, has served as an American diplomat since 1988.

Bass has also served as Ambassador to the Republic of Georgia from 2009 to 2012.

“Mr. Bass has spent much of the past decade supporting Federal Government efforts to mobilize allies and marshal resources to combat terrorism and instability in Iraq, Syria, and Southwest Asia,” the White House said, noting that he has served at six U.S. Missions overseas and in senior leadership positions at the Department of State. Bass earned an A.B., cum laude, from Syracuse University.