Sri Lanka: Bribery Commission To Recruit 250 Graduates As Investigative Officers

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka has taken measures to recruit 250 graduates to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) as investigative officers. Up to now police officers have been deployed as investigative officers and last year around 200 police officers have been attached to the Commission to conduct investigations.

This is the first time that graduates will be recruited outside the police department to serve as investigative officers. A gazette notification advertising the vacancies has been issued on June 8, 2018.

The gazette notification issued by the Director General of the CIABOC Sarath Jayamanne announced the recruitment of 17 candidates for the post of Legal Assistant and 50 candidates as Corruption Prevention Officers. The deadline for applications has been extended to August 1, 2018.

In an earlier occasion, the Director General the CIABOC lacked officials with adequate expertise. He said the Commission has some 200 investigators, all from the Police. He said none of the police officers were degree holders and they do not have any experience in accounting or technical or research skills needed.