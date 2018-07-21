Syria: Terrorist Groups Agree To Surrender Key Stronghold In Dara’a To Army

By Fars News Agency

The terrorist groups agreed to give control of their major stronghold in Western Dara’a to the Syrian army as the latter continues military operations in the few regions still under terrorists’ control in the province.

Field sources reported on Thursday that the terrorists in the town of Nawa in Western Dara’a reached an agreement to surrender the region to the army.

Based on the agreement, the terrorists will surrender their weapons to the army in several stages and will receive amnesty from the government. Also, other terrorists who are opposed to the peace plan will leave the region for Northern Syria.

Meantime, other field sources also said that the militants will deliver control of the hills near Nawa to the army and will withdraw from the region.

The agreement was made after the Syrian army forces’ heavy attacks against the terrorists in Nawa and the adjacent areas as well as their positions in Hoz al-Yarmouk.

The army is now few days away from imposing full control over the entire Dara’a province and continues talks with the militants in the towns of Quneitra province to join the peace plan.

The Syrian army forces managed to take control of another key region in Northern Dara’a on Wednesday, advancing towards the last and the most important terrorist stronghold in the region.

The army units, covered by artillery and missile fire, engaged in fierce clashes with terrorists in the village of al-Aliyeh West of the town of al-Jasem in Northwestern Dara’a and captured the region.

In the meantime, other missile and artillery units opened heavy fire at terrorists’ positions and movements in the town of Nawa and Tal al-Jabiyeh in Western Dara’a, inflicting major losses on the militants.

Meanwhile, other army soldiers stormed terrorists near the town of Nawa and killed a large number of militants.

The army is now preparing to drive terrorists out of their last and most important stronghold, Nawa, after imposing control over a large part of the Death Triangle (vast region between Southwestern Damascus, Northwestern Dara’a and Northern Quneitra).