Japan’s Defense Minister On Official Visit To Sri Lanka

Onodera, who was in India prior to arriving to Sri Lanka is scheduled to leave on August 22, 2018.

Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera is in Sri Lanka for an official state visit. This is the first-ever trip by a Japanese Defense Minister to the country.

During his stay, Minister Onodera will hold Japan-Sri Lanka Defense Minister consultations with State Minister of Defense, Ruwan Wijewardene, as well as call on Sri Lankan Government top leaders.

Minister Onodera is also planning to have field visits outside Colombo.

It is also scheduled for Minister Onodera to meet with Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena to discuss Japanese assistance to the country’s navy.

The Embassy of Japan said it expects that this visit will help further consolidate the “Comprehensive Partnership” between Japan and Sri Lanka.

Finally, Onodera plans to visit Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, which is under a 99-year lease to a Chinese operator.