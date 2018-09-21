Spain: Number Of Foreign Citizens Contributing To Social Security At 1,987,207

By Eurasia Review

The average number of foreign workers registered with the Spanish Social Security system stood at 1,987,207 in August. Numbers have fallen this month by 1.64%, or 33,222 fewer workers. There is an increase of 7.51% on the same month last year or 138,879 more people registered, the highest figure since 2007.

The largest groups of foreign workers paying in to the Social Security system come from Romania (332,548), Morocco (231,066), Italy (117,345), China (103,660) and Ecuador (74,738). These countries are followed by Colombia (66,002), the United Kingdom (63,108), Bulgaria (59,507), Portugal (52,054) and Bolivia (51,646).

In month-on-month terms, the number of foreign contributors to the Spanish Social Security system rose in Cantabria (1.11%), Asturias (1.04%), Navarre (1.04%), the Canary Islands (0.78%) and Galicia (0.68%), while it fell in all the others, with the largest declines in the Region of Murcia (down 7.75%) Castile-La Mancha (down 7.54%), Extremadura (down 5.79%) and Aragón (down 5.16%).

Of the total number of foreign workers contributing to the Spanish Social Security system, 819,496 are from EU countries while 1,167,711 are from further afield.

The majority of foreign citizens are registered under the General Regime: 1,658,596 in total, a figure that includes the Special System for Agricultural Workers (186,469) and the Special System for Domestic Workers (176,498). This is followed by the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (323,507), the Special Regime for Seamen (5,014) and the Special Regime for Coal Workers (91).