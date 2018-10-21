China: More Church Crosses Demolished

By UCAN

Chinese officials have ordered the demolition of crosses and some other church structures in three dioceses in China.

Dioceses in Zhejiang, Henan and Guizhou provinces have this month been subjected to a new campaign to remove public symbols of Christianity.

In southwestern Guizhou, officials Oct. 15 issued an order to the Anlong Church to remove structures and crosses, said to be in violation of planning laws, that were erected as part of a local pilgrimage.

Unless a fine was paid by Oct. 20, income obtained from the pilgrimage would be confiscated, authorities warned.

On Oct. 12, two crosses cross of the Luoyang Catholic Church in Henan province was demolished by authorities at 2 am.

A video clip circulated showing a female church member picking up a stick to hit an official vehicle in a bid to block the demolition.

Another clip showed a woman crying at the scene (see further below).

In the same province Oct. 3, a church in Hamadan Diocese had a cross forcibly removed.

A senior provincial official had previously stated that action was required as the cross was too obviously visible from a nearby train station.

On Oct. 11, the cross on a bell tower and a wall of a Church in Wenzhou City of Zhejiang province were demolished by 40 workers dispatched by local communist officials.