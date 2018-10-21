Sri Lanka, India Prime Ministers Meet, Highlight Deepening Bilateral Relations

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who paid an official visit to India from October 18-20, 2018, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi for bilateral discussions.

The Sri Lankan Premier was accompanied by his wife, Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade, Malik Samarawickrama, Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister and Minister of Youth Affairs, Project Management and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake and senior officials from Government of Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka held delegation level talks with India’s Prime Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Prime Minister also hosted a luncheon for the visiting dignitary.

External Affairs Minister, Minister of Home Affairs and National Security Advisor also called on the visiting dignitary. The Sri Lankan Premier’s visit is part of India’s continuing engagement with the Government of Sri Lanka at the highest level, the Ministry statement said.

“This multi-faceted partnership has been marked by close contacts at the highest political level, growing trade and investment, wide ranging development cooperation, increasing linkages in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, connectivity and capacity building and broadening people to people contacts,” it said.

Both the Prime Ministers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further deepen the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries. The leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues.

They also reviewed the progress in implementation of various decisions taken during high level exchanges in the recent past, including the visit of Sri Lankan Prime Minister in April and November 2017, Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Sri Lanka in May 2017 during the International Vesak Day Celebrations and the visit of Sri Lankan President for the International Solar Alliance Founding Conference in March 2018.