ExxonMobil Named 2018 Large Cap Company And Explorer Of The Year

By Eurasia Review

ExxonMobil said Thursday that it has been named 2018 Large Cap Company of the Year and Explorer of the Year by the World Oil and Gas Council in recognition of excellence and innovation in the global energy industry.

Brad Corson, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Ventures, accepted the award for Large Cap Company of the Year.

Corson said, “We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader and are confident that the growth strategy we are currently implementing will drive long-term shareholder value and industry-leading returns. This award is a reflection of the dedication of our employees and their daily commitment to excellence.”

During the year, ExxonMobil announced a number of discoveries, acquisitions and other activities around the world. The company’s industry-leading portfolio underpins aggressive growth plans.

These opportunities span all of the corporation’s business lines and represent the most attractive investment portfolio since the Exxon and Mobil merger, the company said.

ExxonMobil was also the recipient of the Explorer of the Year award for the second year in a row.

“We appreciate the Council’s recognition of our efforts to add the highest quality resources to our development portfolio as well as continuing to build on our leading acreage position,” said Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration Company.

“Particularly encouraging this year was our drilling success in Guyana as well as capture of a large number of quality drilling opportunities in Brazil.”