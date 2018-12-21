ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, December 21, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 World News 

Rouhani: Tehran-Ankara Ties Invulnerable

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The relations between Iran and Turkey are so strong that no outsider could harm them, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said.

“Nobody, no power and no third party could harm the neighborly, brotherly and cordial ties between Tehran and Ankara,” Rouhani said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday.

Praising the Turkish government’s decisive support for Iran against the US unilateral, illegal and cruel sanctions, Rouhani said such backing demonstrates the two neighbors’ commitment to law, mutual interests and morality.

“We believe that the era of bullying manners in the world is over and that today, nations make decisions and behave according to common interests,” the Iranian president added.

For his part, the Turkish leader deplored the US sanctions against Iran as a threat to regional security and stability, saying Ankara opposes them and is ready to cooperate with Iran to tackle the consequences of the embargoes.

Norms of neighborliness dictate that Turkey and Iran should stand together in tough days, Erdogan said, stressing that his country will support Iran despite illegitimate pressures.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian president travelled to the neighboring country on Wednesday at the invitation of Erdogan.

Senior officials from the two sides signed two memorandums of understanding on Thursday.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE