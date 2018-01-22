Qatar Calls For Global Conference On Preventive Diplomacy

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi is proposing to hold a global conference on preventive diplomacy.

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry the nation is ready to host the event, “out of its belief in the importance of the firm role that preventive diplomacy plays as a main pillar in the vision of the UN Secretary General and Doha’s sense of responsibility to support his efforts and the success of his initiatives to achieve peace.”

Speaking at the Doha Regional Dialogue on Sustaining Peace, Al Muraikhi said that the proposed conference would support the contents of secretary general’s message addressed in welcoming 2018, which highlights the danger due to the absence of peace and the aggravation of challenges in the world.

Al Muraikhi said the global community is facing serious threats and obstacles regarding international peace and safety. These threats puts the United Nations, as an entity for collective security, in a real test for achieving peace in the world, he added.

According to Al Muraikhi, peace does not only mean no wars, but also means respecting legislations, human rights and handling rising tensions that are a result of all types of conflicts that haven’t been fairly settled.

Al Muraikhi reiterated that peace is only achieved with justice and balance in meeting the interests of different countries regardless of the size of their wealth or their geographical area. When justice is not met the results are conflict and instability, he said, and peace will not be achieved if there is greed and if international legitimacy is not met, international relations will be based on power which will resort to politicization of the law to justify its use, Al Muraikhi said.

According to Al Muraikhi, the international community is in dire need to adopt a more comprehensive perception with regards to dealing with international safety and security issues from a preventive stance, where it will work on treating reasons and conflict roots to prevent their outbreak, taking into consideration the organic relations between peace, security and development.

Al Muraikhi reiterated Qatar’s commitment to implement the U.N. development plan 2030 and described it as a plan for development and peace that complies with Qatar’s policies in supporting the pillars of peace, promoting human rights, addressing inequality, achieving justice, combating corruption and consolidating noble human values such as freedom of speech and the right to participate in decision making.