Qatar And Chad To Resume Diplomatic Relations

By Eurasia Review

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Chad’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and International Cooperation, Cherif Mahamat Zene to discuss resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chad broke off relations in August after the start of the Saudi-led blockade against Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed developing and boosting bilateral relations, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Following the meeting, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and Chad’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and International Cooperation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on resuming the diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Chad.

Al-Thani hailed the step which led resuming the diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Chad, stressing that it would enhance stability and common interests between both countries.