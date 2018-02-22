Sri Lanka To Accelerate Economic Reforms

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s National Economic Council (NEC) will introduce an accelerated program to strengthen the national economy by introducing the necessary reforms and selecting new priorities in economic management in the country, co-cabinet Spokesman and Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said Wednesday.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet Press Briefing, the Minister said that the NEC members had discussed at length the immediate reforms needed in the economic management in the country and steps that should be taken on a short, medium and long term basis.

This decision on the accelerated economic development program was reached when the National Economic Council met at the Presidential Secretariat under President Maithripala Sirisena’s patronage yesterday.

President Sirisena established the National Economic Council (NEC) last year with the aim of strengthening the national economy.