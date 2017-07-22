Lavrov Trolls: Maybe Trump And Putin Met Secretly In A Bathroom – OpEd

Headlines ripped across social media – ‘the Russians admit that Trump and Putin may have met more than 3 times’ – sparking an instant ‘I told you so’ from the ‘left’ proving the conspiracy of collusion is correct.

However, we note that the source of this new story, Russian Foreign Minister Sergie Lavrov, compared these conversations to “children mingling at a kindergarten,” making fun of an NBC reporter, adding “maybe they met in the toilet?”

“When you are bought by your parents to a kindergarten do you mix with the people who are waiting in the same room to start going to a classroom? I remember when I was in that position I did spend five or ten minutes in the kindergarten before they brought us to the classroom.”

As a reminder, while the White House didn’t use this analogy to explain press reports of a second, undisclosed Trump-Putin conversation at the G20 meeting in early July, it fits.

“There was no ‘second meeting’ between President Trump and President Putin, just a brief conversation at the end of a dinner.

The insinuation that the White House has tried to ‘hide’ a second meeting is false, malicious and absurd,” a White House Official said.

And now it seems Lavrov is piling on to Western media’s constant efforts to paint the relationship one way, adding: