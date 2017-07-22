Spain Receives 204 Syrian Refugees From Lebanon

A total of 204 refugees of Syrian nationality arrived in Spain from Lebanon under the National Re-settlement Program. This group is comprised of 41 men, 40 women and 123 children, according to the Spanish government.

The 204 refugees, who arrived at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, will be re-settled in Almeria (12), Álava (21), Alicante (6), Asturias (5), Badajoz (6), Caceres (10), Ciudad Real (19), Cordoba (5), A Coruña ( 5), Guipuzcoa (13), Huelva (7), Madrid (8), Malaga (14), Murcia (6), Pontevedra (6), Salamanca (12), Seville (39), Zamora (5) and Zaragoza (5).

Spain has now taken in a total of 1,724 applicants for international protection, 1,093 under the relocation program and 631 under the resettlement program.

The Spanish System for the Reception and Integration of applicants/beneficiaries of international protection offers its beneficiaries a stay at a reception centre of the Ministry of Employment and Social Security or of an NGO (subsidised by the government) at which they are guaranteed lodging, meals, legal advice, psychological assistance, social care and advice, accompaniment to education centres, public health and social centres, language learning and basic social skills, guidance and intermediation for vocational training and job reinsertion, cultural activities and economic aid.