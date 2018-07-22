France: Mayor Fined After Refusing To Grant Mosque Building Permit

By MINA

Mantes-la-Ville’s mayor, Cyril Nauth, was fined on July 11th for refusing to grant a construction permit for a mosque, newspaper Le Parisien reports.

On Wesneday, Cyril Nauth was not only heavily hit with a 3,000 Euros fine, but also given an extension of one month for him to accept the permit.

If the mayor doesn’t comply with the Versaille’s administrative judges, he’ll get a fine of 150 Euros everyday past that deadline.

In a statement, the Muslims Association of South Mantes, through their president Abdelaziz El Jaouhari, welcomed the decision:

“For dogmatic reasons, the mayor has bogged down the city in lengthy and expensive procedures by trampling on basic rules of law. The […] thousands of euros spent by the mayor in these procedures could have been invested in services to the population that the city badly needs. With determination we will continue to preserve co-existence of peoples and to fight against all extremism regardless of where they come from.”