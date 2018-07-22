ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, July 22, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Rafah Crossing Point Egypt and Gaza. Photo Credit: UN OCHA, Wikipedia Commons.

Rafah Crossing Point Egypt and Gaza. Photo Credit: UN OCHA, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Hamas Announces Gaza Ceasefire

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Hamas announced early Saturday that a ceasefire has been reached between Palestinian resistance movements and Israel.

“A ceasefire has been reached between the [Israeli] occupation and the Palestinian factions under the mediation of Egypt and international sides,” Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said in a written statement.

The statement did not provide further details.

Three Palestinians were killed late Friday when Israeli tanks and aircraft targeted sites belonging to Ezzedine al-Qassam, the armed wing of the Hamas movement.

Another Palestinian was martyred during the ongoing Great March of Return protests on the Gaza border.

The losses were followed by a major Israeli assault on Gaza, reportedly with tanks, warplanes and artillery fire.

The Israeli military also said that one of its soldiers was killed Friday after coming under fire from gunmen on the Gaza side of the border.

Original article


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Have Your Donated?

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE