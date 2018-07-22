Hamas Announces Gaza Ceasefire

By Al Bawaba News

Hamas announced early Saturday that a ceasefire has been reached between Palestinian resistance movements and Israel.

“A ceasefire has been reached between the [Israeli] occupation and the Palestinian factions under the mediation of Egypt and international sides,” Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said in a written statement.

The statement did not provide further details.

Three Palestinians were killed late Friday when Israeli tanks and aircraft targeted sites belonging to Ezzedine al-Qassam, the armed wing of the Hamas movement.

Another Palestinian was martyred during the ongoing Great March of Return protests on the Gaza border.

The losses were followed by a major Israeli assault on Gaza, reportedly with tanks, warplanes and artillery fire.

The Israeli military also said that one of its soldiers was killed Friday after coming under fire from gunmen on the Gaza side of the border.

