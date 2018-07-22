ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, July 22, 2018
Location of Iran. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Iran: 10 IRGC Forces Killed In Terrorist Attack On Border Post In West

Tasnim News Agency

By

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, in a statement on Saturday, announced that ten IRGC forces have been killed in a terrorist attack on a border post in the western province of Kurdistan.

“In the last night’s attack by culprits and anti-revolutionary terrorists affiliated to the global arrogance (the US) on the border post of the IRGC Ground Force’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in the village of Dari in Marivan District in Kurdistan Province and subsequently, the explosion of an ammunition depot, 10 fighters of Islam were martyred,” the IRGC Public Relations Department said in the statement.

In the clash with the terrorists, a number of terrorists were killed and a number of others suffered injured and escaped the scene, the statement added.

The IRGC further emphasized that “a deadly and crushing revenge” awaits the terrorist and anti-revolutionary groups and their supporters for committing this crime.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

