Iran Unveils New Supersonic Combat Fighter Jet

Iran on Tuesday unveiled the first home-made supersonic fighter jet named Kosar which is equipped with avionics (aviation electronics) and fire-control systems.

Kosar was unveiled in a ceremony participated by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran today who ordered the fighter jet to fly.

The new fighter jet uses the fourth generation of military digital network and is equipped with heads-up display (HUD) system to increase the precision-striking power of weapons, advanced and multi-purpose radar for fire-control to boost the precision to trace the targets and threats and high-precision navigation system.

Kosar can be manufactured in two types of single-cockpits and double-cockpits and the second type can be used for training pilots in addition to enjoying combat capabilities.

Meantime, Chairman of the Iran Aviation Industry Organization Amir Karim Bani Tarafi told FNA that the fighter jet which was unveiled on Tuesday is a supersonic combat plane different from the training Kosar 88 plane unveiled in April 2017.

Iran has made huge advances in developing different defense capabilities, including weapons and military equipment despite sanctions.

In a relevant development last week, a new generation of home-made pin-pointing missiles, named ‘Fateh Mobin’, equipped with an advanced and smart explorer, was unveiled in Iran.

The radar-evading, tactical and pin-pointing missile which was unveiled in a ceremony participated by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on August 13 enjoys high agility and can operate against sea and land-based targets in all types of environment, even in electronic warfare conditions.

The missile is also capable of penetrating anti-missile defense shields.

On the same day, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari also unveiled several achievements developed by the Army Ground Force, including a quadcopter with a range of 100km and flight durability of 4 hours which is capable of carrying a load.

Also, a command-and-control system was unveiled by General Heidari which is capable of transmitting voice, image and data in encoded data.