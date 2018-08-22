President Rouhani Warns Of Heavy Cost Of Attacking Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned the enemies of the heavy costs of any military action against the country, saying the existing unity among the Iranian people, Leadership and the Armed Forces has made the Islamic Republic unbeatable.

In an address to a group of Defense Ministry officials and military commanders in Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani reiterated that the country’s military power is meant for defense, but cautioned that any hostile move against Iran would cost the aggressors dearly.

Hailing the National Day of Defense Industry, which will be marked Wednesday, as an opportunity to showcase the achievements of local military technicians, the president said Iran’s efforts to boost its military power are meant to avert war.

In order to prevent fighting, a country should enhance its defense and deterrent power, he underlined.

He also pointed to the “high political costs” that certain countries have borne to purchase foreign arms that they cannot even operate, saying they have had to invite foreign advisers and become servants of foreign powers by giving in to the demands of the arms sellers.

Rouhani also highlighted the close rapport and mutual trust among the Iranian people, Leadership and Armed Forces, saying such “unbeatable” unity helps handle the situation at the lowest cost.

Stressing that Iran’s doctrine prohibits any aggression against others, the president said Iran has assisted its neighbors in the fight against terrorism on a voluntary basis, and has played a vital role in fighting off terrorism.

The Iranian president then pointed to the deep mistrust of the US in the international community, saying even the US’s allies, including its neighbor Canada, do not rely on the US government anymore.

The US imposes sanctions on Iran and Turkey and enters economic war with China because of detecting weak points, but refrains from taking military action against the Islamic Republic, since it is aware of the heavy costs of aggression, he went on to say.

In comments in February, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.