Cher Explains Why She Isn’t The Woman You See On Stage

By PanARMENIAN

Cher joined the prestigious class of artists receiving recognition from the Kennedy Center for their lifetime contributions to American culture this year. With an Oscar, a Grammy, an Emmy and three Golden Globes, the legendary performer has plenty of hardware to show for her career spanning more than 50 years. To this day, few artists embody superstardom like her.

From her Malibu house overlooking the Pacific Coast, the place Cher has called home for the past 20 years, the iconic performer tells “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King that there’s a distinction between who she is here and who she is on stage.

“I don’t like going up to strangers. I don’t like going into restaurants … but when I’m working, I’m just another person. I’m this person who gets to be free. Cher, onstage, has no boundaries and when I go on stage … I have to go from my height to, like, 15 feet tall,” she said.

Born Cherilyn Sarkisian – her father was Armenian – Cher grew up in El Centro, California, and always loved singing. Her mother, Georgia Holt, is one of her strongest influences, someone she said she sounds just like.

Surprisingly, for a woman famous for her pipes, Cher said she doesn’t like her voice. “Well, it’s not my favorite thing,” she said.

But there are a few songs that she does enjoy hearing, like “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” and “Song For The Lonely.”

The one that she is over hearing, especially when others try to sing it is her iconic, “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

“It just always makes me crazy because everyone thinks they can do it, and nobody does it,” Cher said.

And nobody has a No. 1 song on the charts for six consecutive decades – except Cher. The 1960s would mark the start of her professional career. She still remembers meeting the man who would change the course of her life.