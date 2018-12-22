IRGC To Stage Massive War Game In Southern Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour announced that his forces plan to launch massive military drills in southern parts of Iran on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Friday, Brigadier General Pakpour said the war game, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 12 (The Great Prophet)”, will start on the southern island of Qeshm on Saturday.

The rapid reaction units and the Special Forces of the IRGC Ground Force and Air Force, will participate in the military drills, he said, adding that the combat and reconnaissance drones as well as radar and missile systems will be used during the war game.

The commander further said the IRGC Ground forces have started their preparations and training for the war game since December 15 in the southern province of Fars.

Brigadier General Pakpour went on to say that this war game is based on “the ground, water and coastal defense operations”.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on February 18.