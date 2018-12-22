Media Refuse To Hold CBS Accountable – OpEd

By William Donohue

The CBS board of directors was given a verbal report this week on the sexual recklessness of their pope, CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves. But no one, save for the board, is allowed to see the full report.



CBS employees are furious, but too bad for them—transparency is not going to happen. One source explained why: “No report was made so that CBS could protect itself.”



Imagine the bishops saying no one is permitted to see its reports on sexual misconduct, explaining that they need to protect themselves. What would the august New York Times say?



A little over three months ago, on September 13, an editorial in the New York Times called out the Catholic Church for the homosexual scandal (which it falsely says is a pedophilia scandal), citing “the lack of transparency or accountability among bishops” as one of the problems.



Where is the New York Times editorial on the contempt that CBS has for transparency? Where are all the other media outlets—print, internet, broadcast TV, and cable?



Is it because the media don’t want to open up a hornet’s nest about sexual misconduct within their own ranks that they don’t demand CBS exercise transparency? Or is it because transparency is a game, a card that the media play when it affects the Catholic Church?



Either way, it shows how utterly insincere the media are about sexual offenses. Who the victimizer is should not matter, but sadly it does.

