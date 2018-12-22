Ron Paul: ‘Very Good’ That President Trump Is Pulling Troops Out Of Syria – OpEd

By Eurasia Review

In a new interview at RT, Ron Paul, who ran for United States president three times with a pro-peace platform, commended as “very good” President Donald Trump’s decision announced on Wednesday to remove US troops from Syria. Paul further notes that the US government’s intervention in Syria has lacked “a moral or a constitutional justification.”

In addition to removing the troops, Paul emphasizes that the US withdrawal should be “complete,” which requires also terminating other means of US intervention in Syria, including by removing all Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agents and special forces, as well as by ending sanctions.

Watch Paul’s complete interview here:

This week, Paul talked more about the removing of US from Syria in the Wednesday and Thursday episodes of the Ron Paul Liberty Report.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.