MHRMI Demands Apology From Facebook For Participating In Anti-Macedonian Hate – OpEd

Instead of ignoring anti-Macedonian hate as per its previous policy, Facebook is now actively engaging in it. Nik Petrovski, a Macedonian from Sydney, Australia, recently created a Facebook frame at facebook.com/RiseUpMKD in defence of the constant bombardment by Greeks against our Macedonian ethnicity. Facebook issued a 3-day ban to Mr. Petrovski for “violating community standards”. How is it possible that defending one’s most basic of human rights, self-determination, goes against Facebook standards?

See MHRMI’s press release of June 24, 2016, in which we call for Facebook to not permit hateful anti-Macedonian posts by Greeks, Bulgarians and Albanians. Facebook’s response was that this hatred does “NOT violate community standards”.

Greece began claiming the name Macedonia in 1988 and its former Prime Minister, Constantine Mitsotakis, has even admitted to creating the artificial name dispute as a way to deny the existence of its large Macedonian minority and to cover up the vast human rights abuses against it. Greece’s cultural misappropriation of Macedonia cannot be rewarded. It cannot be used as an excuse to persecute an entire ethnic group. The United Nations, European Court of Human Rights, US State Department and countless human rights organizations have all condemned Greece for its systematic persecution of Macedonians and have demanded that Greece immediately recognize its Macedonian minority and provide them the rights that they are guaranteed as per every international human rights convention.

Macedonian Human Rights Movement International expects and demands an immediate apology and policy change from Facebook. We call on Macedonians worldwide to join us. Contact and publicly call out Facebook and demand immediate action. Use the hashtags #OurNameIsMacedonia, #WeAreMacedonia and tag @mhrmi. Our Name Is Macedonia. Demand respect. All Macedonians are united in its defence. Join the Our Name Is Macedonia campaign and our call to end the anti-Macedonian name negotiations. Defend our right to exist as who we’ve always been – Macedonians.