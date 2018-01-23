New Partnership Launched To Help Millennials End Gender Bias

The Global Shapers Community and Procter & Gamble (P&G) today announced a partnership to accelerate progress toward gender equality. Inspired by Procter & Gamble’s #WeSeeEqual campaign, the Global Shapers Community will galvanize the collective power of over 7,000 Global Shapers to raise awareness and mobilize action – to stand up for gender equality.

With the largest youth population in history, there is an unprecedented opportunity for young people to take an active role in shaping the future. By sparking a digital conversation on gender equality, the Shapers social media movement will encourage young people to lead, to use their voice to challenge the status quo and to aspire to a world where everyone is equal.

The partnership with Procter & Gamble includes a $100,000 grant challenge.

Shaper hubs from 157 countries will be invited to submit ideas for projects that help to break stereotypes and advance gender equality. Five winning proposals will be awarded $20,000 each to implement their project in their city.

Carolyn Tastad, President P&G North America, will meet with Shapers in Davos, to share her experience and advice. She explained, “To end gender bias, we must expose it so people can know better and do better. Together with the Shapers, we believe that by changing the way we think and talk about women, we can create a better workplace, and a better world.”

Wadia Ait Hamza, Head of the Global Shapers Community at the World Economic Forum added, “We are proud to activate the talents, energy and determination of the Global Shapers Community around gender equality. This generation has inherited enormous global challenges, but has the ability to create lasting change and offer solutions that can be replicated by young people around the world.”