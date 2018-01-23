South Pars Field Supplying 70% Of Iran’s Total Gas Needs

Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company Mohammad Meshkinfam said on Monday that the giant South Pars gas field in the southern port city of Assalouyeh is currently supplying 70 percent of the total natural gas consumed inside the country.

“70 percent of the (natural) gas consumed in the country is supplied by the South Pars gas field,” Meshkinfam said in a meeting with members of Iran’s Parliament Energy Commission. The meeting was also attended by Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

He said that 21 phases of South Pars gas field are now active with the production capacity of 570 million cubic meters per day.

The volume of gas extraction from South Pars gas field is currently 555 million cubic meters per day, the official added.

In cold weather, the residential sector is expected to drive demand for natural gas as consumers burn more fuel for heating homes.

Also, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Ali Kardor said on August 2017 that South Pars gas field is supplying 65 percent of the total natural gas consumed in the country.

Kardor had described the increase in the gas production capacity of the South Pars gas field as one of “major achievements” of the current administration and said that over the past four years, about 300 million cubic meters have been added to the output capacity of the field.

Back in April, the South Pars Phases 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were inaugurated by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

According to Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iran is on pace to boost gas production to 1 billion cubic meters a day by March 2019, roughly the same time that all South Pars phases are planned to be up and running.

The gas field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.

It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers belongs to Iran.

It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of condensates in place.