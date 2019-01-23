Bolsonaro Says ‘We Are Building A New Brazil’

By Eurasia Review

In a wide-ranging speech, Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, outlined a suite of reforms the new administration is planning: Reducing the size of the state, lowering the tax burden, improving social safety nets and fostering greater business opportunities.

“We wish to govern by example and we want to deepen our integration with the global economy,” Bolsonaro told participants at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which opened today in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. “We represent a turning point in the eyes of the Brazilian people,” he added.

Already, Brazil has the eighth-largest economy and the sixth-largest population. The new reforms are aimed at building a new Brazil – a safe, secure, open, trusted and fully integrated member of the global community.

A key focus will also be on balancing environmental sustainability with economic growth. The economy and the environment are interdependent, and inseparable, said the president.

Brazil also seeks to deepen its trade relationships. “We want a great Brazil and we open our arms to the world.”

Finally, Bolsonaro outlined his commitment to become one of the top 50 countries in which to do business. He said he welcomes business and investors to visit and be part of the new Brazil.