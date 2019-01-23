ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

chickens
1 Business 

Saudi Arabia Approves 25 Chicken Exporters From Brazil

ABr 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia has qualified 25 Brazilian firms across the country as exporters of chicken to the Arab country.

The permit comes following a mission conducted by Saudi Arabian specialists three months ago, which included visits to a number of meatpacking plants, farms, and poultry feed factories.

The 25 establishments accounted for 63 percent of all Brazilian chicken exports last year for Saudi Arabia—a total of 347 thousand tons.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

ABr

ABr

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE