Saudi Arabia Approves 25 Chicken Exporters From Brazil
By ABr
Saudi Arabia has qualified 25 Brazilian firms across the country as exporters of chicken to the Arab country.
The permit comes following a mission conducted by Saudi Arabian specialists three months ago, which included visits to a number of meatpacking plants, farms, and poultry feed factories.
The 25 establishments accounted for 63 percent of all Brazilian chicken exports last year for Saudi Arabia—a total of 347 thousand tons.
