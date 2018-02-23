Friday, February 23, 2018
U.S. Embassy Podgorica, Montenegro. Photo Credit: US State Department.

Montenegro: Police Seek To Identify US Embassy Attacker

Balkan Insight 0 Comments

By

By Dusica Tomovic

Montenegrin media reported that a 42-year-old war veteran from the capital Podgorica carried out Wednesday’s grenade attack on the US embassy, although police have yet to confirm this.

Local media on Thursday named the alleged attacker as Dalibor Jaukovic from Podgorica, a war veteran who fought with Yugoslav Army forces in Kosovo in 1999, citing unnamed police sources and Jaukovic’s family.

BIRN could not independently verify the attacker’s identity and police are expected to give more details during the course of Thursday.

The attacker blew himself up with a second explosive device after throwing the grenade at the US embassy compound in Podgorica, police have said. His motives remain unknown.

Earlier on Thursday, police said they were “working intensively” to identify the attacker.

“The prosecutor is directing the police investigation and the [process of] identification,” the government said on Twitter.

The embassy was closed at the time of the attack and local media reported that no one else was hurt and that there was no significant damage to the compound.

Police closed access roads around the embassy, sealing off the area.

The embassy has warned US citizens to avoid the area.

“Following our internal review, Embassy Podgorica confirms all Mission personnel are safe and accounted for following the incident early this morning,” it said.

Balkan Insight

The Balkan Insight (fornerkt the Balkin Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN) is a close group of editors and trainers that enables journalists in the region to produce in-depth analytical and investigative journalism on complex political, economic and social themes. BIRN emerged from the Balkan programme of the Institute for War & Peace Reporting, IWPR, in 2005. The original IWPR Balkans team was mandated to localise that programme and make it sustainable, in light of changing realities in the region and the maturity of the IWPR intervention. Since then, its work in publishing, media training and public debate activities has become synonymous with quality, reliability and impartiality. A fully-independent and local network, it is now developing as an efficient and self-sustainable regional institution to enhance the capacity for journalism that pushes for public debate on European-oriented political and economic reform.

