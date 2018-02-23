Friday, February 23, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.
1 World News 

Syria: Top Al-Qaeda Commander Reported Killed

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

A senior officer and Shariaa Board member of the al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’ay Tahrir al-Sham has been assassinated by unknown assailants in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local sources, Yahya al-Qaisi was shot dead by 4 unidentified gunmen in Al-Ghariyah Al-Gharbiyah town north-west Daraa countryside, as soon as he emerged out of the town’s mosque.

The attackers managed to successfully escape without being caught or identified.

Pro-rebel sources argue that – in average – 3 rebel militants are assassinated every day in the turmoil-stricken province.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE