ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Spain's King Felipe Vl. Credit: World Travel & Tourism Council, Wikimedia Commons.

Spain's King Felipe Vl. Credit: World Travel & Tourism Council, Wikimedia Commons.
1 World News 

Catalonia Government Cuts Formal Ties With Spanish Monarchy

RT 0 Comments

By

Catalonia’s pro-independence political leaders are snubbing the Spanish King in their latest public challenge to rule from Madrid, AP reports. C

atalan President Quim Torra has said his regional government won’t invite the monarchy to any official event, nor will it send representatives to any royal event.

Barcelona says King Felipe VI refuses to discuss the possibility of the wealthy northeastern region seceding from Spain.

Torra and other leading Catalan politicians are demanding that Spain’s central government respect a unilateral declaration of independence passed by separatists in October.

“We are not subjects, we are citizens,” Torra said in an announcement on Friday. The monarch, like the national government in Madrid, has rejected Catalan secession.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

RT

RT

RT, previously known as Russia Today, is a global multilingual television news network based in Russia. RT was the first all-digital Russian TV network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE