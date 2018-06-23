ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al -Thani. Photo Credit: Qatar Foreign Ministry.

Italian PM Conte Meets Qatar’s Deputy PM Al-Thani

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte met Friday with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, during his visit to Italy.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al -Thani conveyed greetings of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Italian Prime Minister, wishing the Italian people more progress and prosperity.

For his part, Conte wished the Amir health and happiness and the Qatari people further progress, development and prosperity.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with bilateral relations and means of boosting them, as well as issues of common interest.


