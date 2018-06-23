US-Backed Rebels Behind Attack Against Syrian Army – Reports

By PanARMENIAN

A Syrian military source says that the U.S. Coalition did not bomb their forces in southern Syria in the early hours of Friday, June 22, Al-Masdar news reports.

According to the source, the attack was actually carried out by the U.S.-backed rebels of Jaysh Al-Mughawir Al-Thoura from the Al-Tanf area.

Furthermore, the source said the U.S.-backed rebels struck a Syrian Arab Army post at the town of Al-Aliyaneh in the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

One soldier was killed during the attack.