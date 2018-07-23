Iran’s Zarif Criticizes Lack Of Practical Measures By Remaining JCPOA Parties

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have not taken enough practical measures to save the international accord.

Addressing a ceremony to pay homage to the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in Tehran on Saturday evening, Zarif pointed to recent talks between Iran and the European parties to the JCPOA and said, “Alongside the statements and pledges they give, the Europeans must act to save this agreement.”

“We have not seen sufficient practical measures by the Western powers and the remaining parties (to the JCPOA),” he said.

Iran will continue the talks with the Europeans, but will not wait too long for them, the top diplomat said, referring to Europe’s move to propose a package of economic measures to offset US pullout from the JCPOA.

Earlier this week, Zarif said that the practical measures of the five remaining parties to the JCPOA have begun, adding that in his recent visit to Vienna, the foreign ministers of the countries informed him of the detailed measures.

Zarif further emphasized that Iranian diplomats will continue the talks on saving the JCPOA.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has underlined that any decision to keep the JCPOA running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the Europeans.