Tax Fraud Allegations Are Mechanism Of Deep State ‘Communist’ Control – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

When the U.S. income tax law passed in 1913 like a thief in the night, literally, when 90% of the U.S. Congress and Senate were home for the Christmas Holidays, few people in America knew exactly what this meant.

As part of the Federal Reserve Act, which brought us our sprawling Central Bank that many early U.S. Presidents such as Andrew Jackson fought against, including wars, the Sixteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1913.

It states: “The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration.”

A few decades prior around 1894, the income tax was in fact declared unconstitutional by Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution which states: “No Capitation, or other direct, Tax shall be laid, unless in Proportion to the Census or enumeration herein before directed to be taken.”

In 1894, Congress passed the Wilson-Gorman Tariff, which created an income tax of 2% on income of over $4,000.

Charles Pollock contested that the tax was unconstitutional under Article 1, Section 9.

As such, the Supreme Court granted certiorari to hear this issue in Pollock v. Farmers’ Loan and Trust Company, 157 US 429 (1895).

In Pollock, the Court held that the Wilson-Gorman Tariff was unconstitutional under Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution, as the act created a direct taxation on property owners, not a tax apportioned among the states.

But all of this was in fact nullified by the above described 1913 ratification of the 16th Amendment.

Flash forward, and throughout history we have seen various members of the U.S. Government go after men like Al Capone for tax evasion/tax fraud when they couldn’t convict their chosen and proverbial “enemy of the state” on any obvious crimes.

But no one in America really complained because everyone knew that Al Capone was a criminal, mob gangster directly responsible for countless murders, death, misery, drugs/alcohol, vice, prostitution and other such social ills.

And so the American people let this ride for decades without raising an eyebrow.

Now however, if one reads the mainstream news, men like Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, people who were close to U.S. President Donald Trump, are falling to rogue U.S. Attorneys and their politically motivated crusades sounding in “tax evasion” or “tax fraud” and other such nonsense.

If these 2 men, one a highly sophisticated attorney in New York City, the other a gifted international political lobbyist who used to work for such men as President Ronald Reagan or Senator Bob Dole, can fall prey to convictions or plea agreements based on the enormously complicated and convoluted IRS Tax Code, and its myriad landmines contained therein, then how about the rest of the approximately 300 million American citizens that do not even have 1/100 of the knowledge, tax professionals, accountants, record keepers, or knowledge of the law that these 2 men had?

The answer is quite obvious – tax evasion/tax fraud allegations are inherently biased and politicized to go after the enemies of the day, by the powers that be.

Quite simply, one must remember the phrase “cui bono,” or “who benefits?”

The enemies of President Donald Trump within the U.S. Deep State, in their bloodthirsty quest for Communist control the United States of America (and the rest of the world) are completely and totally behind this.

And who runs the U.S. Deep State?

The International Bankers who brought to the USA the 1913 income tax and the Federal Reserve, and who also funded Communism in the former Soviet Union.

Money and taxes are a form of control exercised by the global money masters, just as sanctions against sovereign nations are used to bring their geopolitical enemies to their knees.

Now these arrogant global bankers are turning their sights on our own American President and his inner circle, and the results are startlingly effective.

The American People need to be aware of and cognizant of this, and they must defend their chosen President from these Communist, Deep State, Global Banker funded lunatics.