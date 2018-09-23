Iran Holds US, Regional Terror Sponsors Accountable For Ahvaz Attack

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Islamic Republic holds “regional terror sponsors and their US masters” responsible for the Saturday terrorist attack on a military ceremony in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

“Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz. Children and journos among casualties,” Zarif said on his Twitter account on Saturday.

“Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives,” he added in his tweet.

During a military parade in Ahvaz which was staged concurrently with nationwide military parades on Saturday to mark the Sacred Defense Week, Takfiri militants fired at the people participating in the ceremony, killing at least 10 people and injuring 21 others.

The political deputy governor of Khuzestan Province, Ali Hossein Hosseinzadeh, told Tasnim that the number of martyrs is likely to increase because some of the wounded were in critical condition.

He also said in the clash, the security forces managed to kill two of the terrorists and arrest the other two.

Iran’s Armed Forces staged the countrywide military parades to mark the Sacred Defense Week on the 38th anniversary of the onset of the Iraqi imposed war on the Islamic Republic back in 1980.