ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (Twitter)

Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (Twitter)

1 Social Issues World News 

Spain Starts Campaign To Recognize Palestine State, If Fails Could Go Alone

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Spain is to spearhead a move within the European Union to recognise Palestine as an independent state, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that if the initiative fails the government is ready to recognise Palestine individually.

If the EU “is not able to reach unanimous decision – each to their own,” Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said at a conference of European Union leaders in Austria Tuesday, according to Haaretz.

Newly appointed Borrell added that an alternative option of Spanish recognition of the Palestinian state is “on the table.”

Borrell told reporters that he plans to launch an “intensive” consultation process with his fellow European leaders to set in motion the process to reach a unified position on the issue.

In 2014, Spain, along with Britain and Ireland, passed a symbolic motion to recognise Palestine as a state, however the resolution is unbinding.

Recent reports suggest that left-wing organisations in Spain are encouraging the newly elected socialist government to recognise the state of Palestine, which critics argue will prompt Israel to recognise an independent Catalonia in retaliation.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas asked the EU to officially recognise the state of Palestine in Brussels, when he met with foreign ministers from the bloc in January.

Abbas told the EU it should take the step “as a way to respond” to US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Sweden is the only state to officially recognise Palestine while being a member of the EU, which it did in 2014. Following a severe backlash from Israel, other EU countries did not follow suit.

Original source


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE