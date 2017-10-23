US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrives in Clark, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2017. Mattis traveled to the Philippines to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers Meeting. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. SmithUS Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrives in Clark, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2017. Mattis traveled to the Philippines to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers Meeting. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

US Defense Secretary Mattis On Asia-Pacific Trip

By

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis embarked Saturday on a trip to reaffirm the enduring U.S. commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, defense officials said.

Mattis will begin his engagements during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers Meeting in the Philippines Oct. 23-25. He will meet with allies and partners from the region to discuss security challenges and shared interests, the officials said.

On Oct. 26, Mattis will lead a U.S. presidential delegation in Bangkok, Thailand, to attend the Royal Cremation Rites of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Glyn Davies, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, will also be a member of the delegation, they said.

The secretary concludes his trip with a visit to South Korea to co-chair the 49th annual Security Consultative Meeting with his South Korean counterpart Defense Minister Song Young-moo, defense officials said.

