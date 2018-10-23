Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei Claims Political Transparency Rooted In Islamic Teachings, Not West

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei criticized those who link every virtue to the Western civilization, saying transparency in politics which has come under the spotlight in recent years is among the teachings of Islam and Imam Ali (AS).

In remarks on October 15, Ayatollah Khamenei bemoaned the fact that some people have gotten used to linking any advantage in the Islamic community to the West.

Decrying the short-sightedness of pro-West eulogists, Ayatollah Khamenei said the issue of transparency in politics, which has attracted attention nowadays, originates from the teachings of the first Shiite imam, Imam Ali.

The Leader then explained that although Imam Ali has emphasized the importance of transparency, he has prohibited disclosing military issues and secrets of war.

There is no place for whistle-blowing or transparency when it comes to security and military issues, because the enemy would take advantage of such military information to deal a blow, the Leader underlined.

“Except in the military and security cases and issues relating to confrontation with the enemy, there must be transparency and the authorities must not hide any secret from the public,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.