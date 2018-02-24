Saturday, February 24, 2018
Car Crashes Into Barrier Outside White House, Female Driver Arrested

A minivan has struck the barrier outside the White House in Washington, DC. The female driver has been arrested, said the US Secret Service.

According to the Secret Service, the white Chevrolet minivan drove into the checkpoint on the corner of E Street and 17th Street NW, southwest of the White House.

The complex was placed on lockdown. No law enforcement personnel was injured, and the driver was taken into custody by uniformed Secret Service agents.

No shots were fired. The White House security perimeter was not compromised, the Secret Service said. The intersection remains closed to traffic pending the investigation.

The driver did hit the barricade intentionally, but the incident is not considered an attack on the White House or President Donald Trump, Fox News reported on Friday afternoon.

Trump was inside the White House at the time, meeting with the Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull.

The driver was known to the Secret Service, CNN reported, adding that mental health issues may have been a factor.

