Scientists Want To Build Robot Copies Of Dead People

By PanARMENIAN

Swedish inventors have decided to create digital copies, a.k.a. robots of dead people, Russian media report.

A funeral home currently is looking for volunteers who would agree for the scientists to recreate the images of their dead relatives.

At the initial stage, it is planned to recreate the voice of the deceased with the help of artificial intelligence by teaching the computer program to answer basic questions about the weather and everyday life.

Inventors say that about 30 years ago, relatives had no way of remembering their loved ones other than by looking at their photos. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it will now be possible for them to talk a little with the computer program who will remind about the deceased.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that artificial intelligence poses more of a “risk” than a potential nuclear conflict between the US and North Korea.